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Dreaming among the mushrooms
July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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6
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2
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
6th July 2026 4:40pm
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juju-2026
Rick Schies
ace
Nicely edited, story book effect
July 10th, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely almost abstract edit.
July 10th, 2026
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