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Silent petals singing in color by 365projectorgchristine
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Silent petals singing in color

Photo taken while waiting in the dentist office
July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Very elegant , and nice edit !
July 11th, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and processing.
July 11th, 2026  
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