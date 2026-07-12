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Building dreams, one tiny twig at a time
July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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8
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5
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th June 2026 9:49pm
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juju-2026
Mags
ace
A lovely edit and capture.
July 12th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you
July 12th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great. Very good effect.
July 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So industrious and patient in their quest to build a nest - lovely capture and edit !
July 12th, 2026
Lin
ace
Gorgeous capture and edit - fav.
July 12th, 2026
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