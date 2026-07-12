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Building dreams, one tiny twig at a time by 365projectorgchristine
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Building dreams, one tiny twig at a time

July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Mags ace
A lovely edit and capture.
July 12th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@marlboromaam Thank you
July 12th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great. Very good effect.
July 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So industrious and patient in their quest to build a nest - lovely capture and edit !
July 12th, 2026  
Lin ace
Gorgeous capture and edit - fav.
July 12th, 2026  
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