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Soft violet lips, whispering secrets to the wind. by 365projectorgchristine
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Soft violet lips, whispering secrets to the wind.

July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely looking.
July 13th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully done, I love the tones.
July 13th, 2026  
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