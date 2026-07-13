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Soft violet lips, whispering secrets to the wind.
July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
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1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
4th July 2026 11:10am
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juju-2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely looking.
July 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautifully done, I love the tones.
July 13th, 2026
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