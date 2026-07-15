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Keeping his territory safe, one peaceful moment at a time by 365projectorgchristine
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Keeping his territory safe, one peaceful moment at a time

July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFGPnWvx114&list=PLDqAztM6I3Zww1LF_oKSp3AMCMQlZMDhG&index=6
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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KV ace
Detailed and pretty.
July 15th, 2026  
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