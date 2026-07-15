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Keeping his territory safe, one peaceful moment at a time
July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFGPnWvx114&list=PLDqAztM6I3Zww1LF_oKSp3AMCMQlZMDhG&index=6
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th June 2026 9:28pm
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juju-2026
KV
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Detailed and pretty.
July 15th, 2026
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