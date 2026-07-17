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In my dreams I am still skiing
As a child you could hear me singing
HANG ON SLOPPY HANG ON
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
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@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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365 Year 4
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juju-2026
Renee Salamon
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Wonderfully dreamlike
July 17th, 2026
Susan
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I loved water skiing when I was a lot younger and had a strong back.
This is a lovely rendition of those days.
July 17th, 2026
Jennifer
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cool photo and edit
July 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Fabulous
July 17th, 2026
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This is a lovely rendition of those days.