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In my dreams I am still skiing by 365projectorgchristine
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In my dreams I am still skiing

As a child you could hear me singing
HANG ON SLOPPY HANG ON
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Wonderfully dreamlike
July 17th, 2026  
Susan ace
I loved water skiing when I was a lot younger and had a strong back.
This is a lovely rendition of those days.
July 17th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
cool photo and edit
July 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 17th, 2026  
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