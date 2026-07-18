Previous
Father's House in Rodney, Michigan, a historic fieldstone structure that has been transformed into a house of worship. by 365projectorgchristine
344 / 365

Father's House in Rodney, Michigan, a historic fieldstone structure that has been transformed into a house of worship.

18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely processing on this. Looks very pretty.
July 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact