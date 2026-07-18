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Father's House in Rodney, Michigan, a historic fieldstone structure that has been transformed into a house of worship.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th August 2025 9:11am
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juju-2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely processing on this. Looks very pretty.
July 18th, 2026
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