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Finding clarity in the quiet by 365projectorgchristine
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Finding clarity in the quiet

July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Delightful
July 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Peaceful. Love the tones.
July 19th, 2026  
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