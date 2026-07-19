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Finding clarity in the quiet
July Jubilee month. I will be turning my regular photo's into a watercolor, and using Photoshop Elements 2020 Filters for these edits
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 4
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd August 2025 12:35pm
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juju-2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Delightful
July 19th, 2026
KV
ace
Peaceful. Love the tones.
July 19th, 2026
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