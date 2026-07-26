Trip cancelled

first trip out hiking at Pinnacles National Park, caught my foot on a tiny rock and down I went. my elbow was and still is a scary mess.i"ll have an elbow replacement on Friday the 31

An elbow replacement (total elbow arthroplasty) after a severe humerus fracture is a highly effective procedure to eliminate deep pain and restore the movement of your arm. Following a 1 to 3-day hospital stay, your arm will be protected in a bulky dressing and splint, requiring you to elevate it on pillows and use ice packs to manage early swelling. Physical therapy begins almost immediately with gentle finger and wrist movements, progressing over 6 weeks to assisted elbow bending and straightening to restore your range of motion. While daily activities become much easier by month 3, you must adopt a permanent lifetime lifting limit—typically 5 to 10 pounds—and strictly avoid forceful pushing, pulling, or high-impact activities to prevent the implant from loosening over time.



















