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Trip cancelled

first trip out hiking at Pinnacles National Park, caught my foot on a tiny rock and down I went. my elbow was and still is a scary mess.i"ll have an elbow replacement on Friday the 31
An elbow replacement (total elbow arthroplasty) after a severe humerus fracture is a highly effective procedure to eliminate deep pain and restore the movement of your arm. Following a 1 to 3-day hospital stay, your arm will be protected in a bulky dressing and splint, requiring you to elevate it on pillows and use ice packs to manage early swelling. Physical therapy begins almost immediately with gentle finger and wrist movements, progressing over 6 weeks to assisted elbow bending and straightening to restore your range of motion. While daily activities become much easier by month 3, you must adopt a permanent lifetime lifting limit—typically 5 to 10 pounds—and strictly avoid forceful pushing, pulling, or high-impact activities to prevent the implant from loosening over time.









26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Oh dear! So sorry to hear about that and pleased you are still looking cheery in spite of all the trauma. The very best to you for the coming surgery and recovery!
July 26th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh noooo, that sounds like a lot of pain to handle. Wishing you a quick recovery from your upcoming procedure, the sooner the better.
July 26th, 2026  
Jessica Eby ace
Wow! I'm so sorry to hear! I'm glad you got help right away and have a good treatment plan in place though. Best wishes for a smooth and quick-as-possible recovery!

PS, it's great to see that smile in spite of everything!
July 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh my! That's awful. Hope all will be well soon, Christine.
July 26th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Oh no! Wishing you a speedy recovery.
July 26th, 2026  
Babs ace
Oh no, that sounds horrendous. Hope your recovery goes well. the good news is there will be no housework for quite a while.
July 26th, 2026  
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