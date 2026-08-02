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Tree bark under a neon microscope by 365projectorgchristine
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Tree bark under a neon microscope

For Abstract August - abstractaug2026
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful colours and textures !
August 2nd, 2026  
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