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Tree bark under a neon microscope
For Abstract August - abstractaug2026
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 4
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iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
27th November 2022 3:12pm
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abstractaug2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful colours and textures !
August 2nd, 2026
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