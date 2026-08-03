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From a standard fireplace to liquid gold. by 365projectorgchristine
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From a standard fireplace to liquid gold.

3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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gloria jones ace
Great sense of movement, neat colors
August 3rd, 2026  
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