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Caught in the undertow of consciousness by 365projectorgchristine
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Caught in the undertow of consciousness

I created this using PSE shapes and filters-no AI was used
For Abstract August - abstractaug2026
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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Lin ace
LOVE this! A must fav.
August 4th, 2026  
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