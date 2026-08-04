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Caught in the undertow of consciousness
I created this using PSE shapes and filters-no AI was used
For Abstract August - abstractaug2026
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
What matters most must never be at the mercy of things that matter least. Update August 19, 2025 Wow I am starting my 4th year and enjoying...
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abstractaug2026
Lin
ace
LOVE this! A must fav.
August 4th, 2026
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