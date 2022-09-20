Previous
I've looked at clouds by 365projectorgchristine
33 / 365

I've looked at clouds

This is a reflections of the sky in my water fountian. The photo reminds me of Joni Mitchells song, always one of my favorites.

I've looked at clouds from both sides now
From up and down and still somehow
It's cloud illusions I recall
I really don't know clouds at all
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

