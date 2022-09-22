Previous
Surfin by 365projectorgchristine
35 / 365

Surfin

This surfin beach is in Ventura Ca. I went out for the day celebrating the first day of Fall. It was a beautiful time.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
9% complete

Maria
The wave looks very beautiful!
September 23rd, 2022  
Kate ace
Looks like a beautiful day
September 23rd, 2022  
