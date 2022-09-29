Previous
Tree by 365projectorgchristine
42 / 365

Tree

Once the tree provided shade to cool us and now the tree provides fire to warm us.
Thank you for the gift you gave

29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Photo Details

