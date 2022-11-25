Previous
Spare Tire by 365projectorgchristine
Spare Tire

Abut a year ago I took this photo of the Hawk at sunset while he was flying over our house. When we need a new cover for the tire on the RV we went on line to design our own. I think it's it's pretty cool.
Renee Salamon ace
Both great shots - lovely shadows
November 25th, 2022  
