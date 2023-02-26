Previous
Strong Winds by 365projectorgchristine
190 / 365

Strong Winds

We had very strong winds while retuning home from our skiing trip. We saw at different times a total of three trucks blown over.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
