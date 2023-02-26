Sign up
190 / 365
Strong Winds
We had very strong winds while retuning home from our skiing trip. We saw at different times a total of three trucks blown over.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
winds
