Dusting of snow by 365projectorgchristine
191 / 365

Dusting of snow

Snow rarely happens in my backyard but it did yesterday. It was gone a few hours later
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
52% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture fv!
February 27th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, with the snow capped sunlit hills and the fog in the valley - fav!

Ian
February 27th, 2023  
