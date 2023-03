Rainbow Red

My Great Grandparents left Demark and came to the U.S. My great grandfather came first, then sponsed his sons and last to be sponsed was his wife and my grandmother. In 1908 this plate was what she choose to bring in remembrance of her homeland Denmark. I am honored to have this plate.

My grandmother was 8 years old when she arrived at Ellis Island.



