Rainbow Orange - Cup of Gold by 365projectorgchristine
199 / 365

Rainbow Orange - Cup of Gold

California Poppy-History
Eschscholzia californica, the California poppy, golden poppy, California sunlight or cup of gold, is a species of flowering plant in the family Papaveraceae, native to the United States and Mexico. It is cultivated as an ornamental plant flowering in summer (spring in southern Australia), with showy cup-shaped flowers in brilliant shades of red, orange and yellow (occasionally pink and white). It is also used as food or a garnish. It became the official state flower of California in 1903.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

@365projectorgchristine
