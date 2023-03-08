Previous
Next
Rainbow Yellow #2 by 365projectorgchristine
200 / 365

Rainbow Yellow #2

My father bought this tapestry when he was a young navy man in 1948. He gave it to me to hang on my wall in 1969 and it's been on my wall ever sence. Fortunity trophy hunting is not allowed as it was in the past, I just love the tigerrs.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautiful tapestry!

Ian
March 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise