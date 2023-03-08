Sign up
200 / 365
Rainbow Yellow #2
My father bought this tapestry when he was a young navy man in 1948. He gave it to me to hang on my wall in 1969 and it's been on my wall ever sence. Fortunity trophy hunting is not allowed as it was in the past, I just love the tigerrs.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.
200
photos
44
followers
51
following
54% complete
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
7th March 2023 7:44am
Tags
rainbow2023
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautiful tapestry!
Ian
March 8th, 2023
Ian