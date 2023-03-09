Previous
Rainbow Green #2 by 365projectorgchristine
201 / 365

Rainbow Green #2

Green can represent envy and soothing, I choose soothing as my world is spinning with important choices for my mother.
This group brings peace.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
