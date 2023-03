Rainbow Blue # 3

Danish Christmas plates are collectibles which are issued annually by porcelain manufacturers in Denmark. The first annual Christmas plate was produced by Bing & Grøndahl in 1895, with Royal Copenhagen following suit in 1908. Blue and white in color, and bearing the year of issuance, the mold is discontinued after Christmas Eve.

My Great Grandma bought the first plate and every year until she past - then her daughter bought one every year up to 1970.