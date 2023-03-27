Sign up
219 / 365
Rainbow Red # 4
June lake ski resort - Antlers were handed out at Bucky's Bonfire and our granddaughter never took them off. She had a great time seeing and feeling snow for the first time. It was a fun time for us all.
Hopefully you'll notice the red haha
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
rainbow2023
