Single Subject April 8th by 365projectorgchristine
231 / 365

Single Subject April 8th

We started at 11:00 and 42 eggs later we were finished.
We had a really nice day and great fun.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Diana ace
Fabulous collage of your fun day! I used to do it with my girls too :-)
April 9th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely collection of busy shots!

Ian
April 9th, 2023  
