Single Subject April 11th
234 / 365

Single Subject April 11th

This egg is one of the ones I am now creating.
I plan to work on an egg daily for relaxation as
I continue to clean and sort my families
possession - all so true you can't take it with you.
11th April 2023

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Photo Details

