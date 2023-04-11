Sign up
234 / 365
Single Subject April 11th
This egg is one of the ones I am now creating.
I plan to work on an egg daily for relaxation as
I continue to clean and sort my families
possession - all so true you can't take it with you.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
234
photos
46
followers
56
following
64% complete
View this month »
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
Tags
30-shots2023
