314 / 365
Our path
I truly believe that everything we do and everyone we meet is put in our path for a purpose.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
5
1
1
365
NIKON D3400
26th June 2023 8:32am
rv road trip
Annie D
ace
Me too 😍
June 30th, 2023
