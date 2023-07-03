Sign up
Previous
317 / 365
Pulling out Stumps
I think we can not clean out the forest and we may need to rethink calling this our vacation home LOL
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
317
photos
57
followers
67
following
86% complete
Tags
vacation home county
Diana
ace
I would love to have a vacation home in a forest, so beautiful and peaceful looking in your lovely collage.
July 3rd, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice collage👍😊
July 3rd, 2023
