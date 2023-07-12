Sign up
After seeing the reflection
I watched this fish swimming around so freely and peacefully. I wondered why we don't think of fish being free as we do birds?
12th Jul 23
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th July 2023 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured - lovely feeling of freedom
July 12th, 2023
