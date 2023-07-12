Previous
After seeing the reflection by 365projectorgchristine
326 / 365

After seeing the reflection

I watched this fish swimming around so freely and peacefully. I wondered why we don't think of fish being free as we do birds?
12th July 2023 12th Jul 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured - lovely feeling of freedom
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise