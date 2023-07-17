Previous
New age for me today

I have turned 70 today, and, I am telling myself to get ready to explore a brand new world.
This photo was red berries on a tree
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

PhotoCrazy ace
Happy Birthday!!! (I'm a year behind you). Wonderful! I agree, time to explore!
July 17th, 2023  
Lin ace
A cool abstract - Happiest of birthdays to you!
July 17th, 2023  
