Previous
331 / 365
New age for me today
I have turned 70 today, and, I am telling myself to get ready to explore a brand new world.
This photo was red berries on a tree
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th July 2023 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
PhotoCrazy
ace
Happy Birthday!!! (I'm a year behind you). Wonderful! I agree, time to explore!
July 17th, 2023
Lin
ace
A cool abstract - Happiest of birthdays to you!
July 17th, 2023
