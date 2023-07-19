Previous
What would you do?
What would you do?

"Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree" Martin Luther
Carole Sandford ace
I would plant it too, but…………Being an Eve, as opposed to an Adam, I would probably eat it!
This has beautiful focus!
July 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and presentation.
July 19th, 2023  
