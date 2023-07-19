Sign up
Previous
333 / 365
What would you do?
"Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree" Martin Luther
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
2
2
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
333
photos
58
followers
70
following
91% complete
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
13th July 2023 3:26pm
Tags
vacation home county
Carole Sandford
ace
I would plant it too, but…………Being an Eve, as opposed to an Adam, I would probably eat it!
This has beautiful focus!
July 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and presentation.
July 19th, 2023
