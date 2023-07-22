Previous
Sunset by 365projectorgchristine
336 / 365

Sunset

A light wind swept over the corn.....
Anne Bronte
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and light!
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully captured
July 22nd, 2023  
