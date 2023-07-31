Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
346 / 365
They know
Take time to do what you love
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
366
photos
60
followers
75
following
94% complete
View this month »
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
Latest from all albums
8
344
9
9
345
10
10
346
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
29th July 2023 6:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and words.
July 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close