Previous
347 / 365
The Calm
"It's all about finding the calm in the chaos"
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
369
photos
60
followers
75
following
95% complete
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
9
345
10
10
346
11
11
347
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd July 2023 11:20am
Tags
abstractaug2023
,
vacation home county
