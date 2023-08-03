Sign up
Previous
349 / 365
Come out of the Shadows
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
4
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th July 2023 6:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vacation home county
Corinne C
ace
I love this perspective!
August 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely when the sun comes out ,creating wonderful shadows of what lies in its way.
August 3rd, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
such a nice shot
August 3rd, 2023
