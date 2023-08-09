Previous
Peek a boo by 365projectorgchristine
355 / 365

Peek a boo

I can't see me, Right?

The deer are now coming to trust us a little more as this one was about 20 feet from my window.
It's a fun experience for me.
9th August 2023

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo.
97% complete

Lin ace
Beautifully captured. Fav
August 9th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
August 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
