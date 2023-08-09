Sign up
Peek a boo
I can't see me, Right?
The deer are now coming to trust us a little more as this one was about 20 feet from my window.
It's a fun experience for me.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured. Fav
August 9th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
August 9th, 2023
