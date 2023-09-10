Sign up
Previous
Photo 387
Mast work
We went down to the harbor to check on our first home "stormy" our boat and all was fine so went to visit our friends. They were doing some exciting repairs.
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
456
photos
71
followers
84
following
106% complete
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
33
385
33
34
386
34
35
387
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
8th September 2023 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home appreciation
Olwynne
Lovely capture. Lots of interest
September 10th, 2023
