Before and after by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 388

Before and after

I was trying to get water drop photos from my fountain but nothing looked good-so I turned this one into an abstract. I think it turned out kind of interesting,
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - fav
September 11th, 2023  
