Previous
Colorful Tree by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 397

Colorful Tree

Trying to create an artistic look I played around in level changing color and used a chalk painting filter. I like the effect.
This tree was out in the parking lot of the YMCA
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Another lovely edit. I love the colourful result that you achieved here - fav!

Ian
September 20th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
It’s a fantastic effect. Well done.
September 20th, 2023  
Cliff McFarlane
Love the way you've created a frame too
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise