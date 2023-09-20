Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 397
Colorful Tree
Trying to create an artistic look I played around in level changing color and used a chalk painting filter. I like the effect.
This tree was out in the parking lot of the YMCA
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
486
photos
71
followers
84
following
108% complete
View this month »
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
Latest from all albums
43
395
43
44
396
45
44
397
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
19th September 2023 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home appreciation
Fisher Family
Another lovely edit. I love the colourful result that you achieved here - fav!
Ian
September 20th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
It’s a fantastic effect. Well done.
September 20th, 2023
Cliff McFarlane
Love the way you've created a frame too
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian