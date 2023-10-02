Sign up
Previous
Photo 409
Photography is a love affair with life 2
"People are like stained - glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is a light from within."
Elisabeth Kubler-Ross
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
520
photos
74
followers
84
following
112% complete
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th September 2023 2:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
love affair with life
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture - and words
October 2nd, 2023
