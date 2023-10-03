Photography is a love affair with life 3

“If you would not be forgotten as soon as you are dead, either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” —Benjamin Franklin

I really enjoy creating these photo books and my grandkids really enjoy them also.

This one is of my mother and fathers family. I used the letters and photos of family I've never met as my grandparent left Denmark to come to the States. As I read the letter of how my Great Grandmother talked of her son I felt such a closeness to her and it brought tears to my eyes. Later in years we traveled to Denmark and saw the town, church and grave site again I felt as if I knew my Danish family.