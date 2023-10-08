Previous
Photography is a love affair with life 8
Photography is a love affair with life 8

Fall is flowing down the mountain
My husband and I had traveled to June Lake Ca. It's a beautiful area in the mountains and fall is wonderful here. I hope to capture some nice photos for you to see.
8th October 2023

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
October 9th, 2023  
