Previous
Photo 415
Photography is a love affair with life 8
Fall is flowing down the mountain
My husband and I had traveled to June Lake Ca. It's a beautiful area in the mountains and fall is wonderful here. I hope to capture some nice photos for you to see.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th October 2023 1:44pm
Tags
love affair with life
Dawn
ace
Beautiful fav
October 9th, 2023
