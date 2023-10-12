Photography is a love affair with life 12

Previous
Photo 419

Call me crazy but this Tufa tower looked like a koala bear so had to post it.
Mono Lake is a highly alkaline lake, or soda lake. Alkalinity is a measure of how many bases are in a solution, and how well the solution can neutralize acids. Carbonate (CO32-) and bicarbonate (HCO3−) are both bases. Hence, Mono Lake has a very high content of dissolved inorganic carbon. Through supply of calcium ions (Ca2+), the water will precipitate carbonate-minerals such as calcite (CaCO3). Subsurface waters enter the bottom of Mono Lake through small springs. High concentrations of dissolved calcium ions in these subsurface waters cause huge amounts of calcite to precipitate around the spring orifices.
The tufa originally formed at the bottom of the lake. It took many decades or even centuries to form the well-recognized tufa towers. When lake levels fell, the tufa towers came to rise above the water surface and stand as the pillars seen today (see Lake Level History for more information
12th October 2023

Beryl Lloyd
Well done - I immediately spotted the koala on the tree!!
October 12th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Very interesting and a koala is definitely up there. Love the textures in the tower
October 12th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
I can see a bear cub!
October 12th, 2023  
haskar
I didn't notice the koala, but after reading the comments, I see him.
October 12th, 2023  
Olwynne
Lovely capture
October 12th, 2023  
