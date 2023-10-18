Previous
Photography is a love affair with life 18 by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 423

Photography is a love affair with life 18

"My soul was painted, like the wings of butterflies...
fairy tales of yesterday, will grow but never die"
Freddie Mercury
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Diana ace
Beautiful painting andcolours, great quote too.
October 18th, 2023  
