Photo 423
Photography is a love affair with life 18
"My soul was painted, like the wings of butterflies...
fairy tales of yesterday, will grow but never die"
Freddie Mercury
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
love affair with life
Diana
ace
Beautiful painting andcolours, great quote too.
October 18th, 2023
