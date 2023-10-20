Sign up
Previous
Photo 425
Photography is a love affair with life 20
Centered
"A photograph is usually looked at - Seldom looked into"
Ansel Adams
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
570
photos
74
followers
86
following
116% complete
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
71
423
71
72
424
425
73
72
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th October 2023 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
love affair with life
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This somehow screams "Christmas" at me -- sorry to mention it this early!
October 20th, 2023
