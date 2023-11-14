Sign up
Photo 450
Sunset
"Softly the evening came with the sunset." – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
4
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
96
448
96
97
449
97
98
450
7
4
3
365 Year 1 and 2
NIKON D3400
11th November 2023 4:40pm
Public
Trending
Tags
being thankful
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
November 14th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture, I love the light and mood.
November 14th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 14th, 2023
Rob Falbo
In stillness the muddied water returns to clarity. ~ Lao Tzu.
November 14th, 2023
