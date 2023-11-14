Previous
Sunset by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 450

Sunset

"Softly the evening came with the sunset." – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
November 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture, I love the light and mood.
November 14th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
November 14th, 2023  
Rob Falbo
In stillness the muddied water returns to clarity. ~ Lao Tzu.
November 14th, 2023  
