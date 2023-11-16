Sign up
Photo 452
Time to let go?
"Be like a tree. Be grounded,keep growing, and know when to let go"
unknown
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
being thankful
