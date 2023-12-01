Sign up
Photo 467
And I looked up
"What we see depends mainly on what we look for"
John Lubbock
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
696
photos
82
followers
82
following
127% complete
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
113
465
114
113
466
114
115
467
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 Year 1 and 2
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
30th November 2023 4:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
december joy
Cliff McFarlane
Profound and I like the image
December 2nd, 2023
