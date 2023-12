Gives me great joy

As a teen-ager of the 60's I was concerned over many things one being the extinction of the Brown Pelicans.

History

In the 1960s and 1970s the park's colonies of California brown pelicans faced extinction. In 1970 on West Anacapa Island, only 552 nesting attempts were made and only chick survived. Scientists pinpointed the pesticide DDT flowing from mainland sewers into the sea as the cause.