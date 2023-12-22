Previous
Man is the joy of man by 365projectorgchristine
Man is the joy of man

A quote from "Greatest Norse & Viking Quotes For Life"
I was once young, I was traveling alone and lost my way; I thought myself rich when I met another: Man is the joy of man.
22nd December 2023

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete.
Diana ace
Fabulous festive capture.
December 22nd, 2023  
